BBNaija season 6 finalist, Emmanuel has got a lovely surprise package from his Canada based fans

The Canadian fans of the reality star sent him a bouquet filled with dollar notes and a lovely message of appreciation to him

Emmanuel's Nigerian fans have responded to the kind gestures from their Canadian counterparts, one of them said he will be the most successful amongst this year's housemates

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye finalist, Emmanuel has received a beautiful gift accompanied by a lovely note from his Canada-based fans.

Canada based fans send Emmanuel beautiful gift. Credit: @emmanuelumohjr @sabiradio

Source: Instagram

The reality star got emotional after receiving a beautiful bouquet filled with dollar notes and heart-melting messages from his abroad fans.

In a video that surfaced online, Emmanuel expressed appreciation as he read through the content of the note sent from Canada with huge smiles.

In the note, the fans commended his outstanding campaign in the BBNaija house, expressed their love for him, and wished him a successful journey through life.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

A number of Nigerian fans of Emmanuel have responded to the kind gestures of their Canadian counterparts, one of the fans said he will be the most successful housemate among his colleagues this year.

Legit.ng captured some of their comments, read below:

Chibykewizzy:

"I see Emmanuel as the most successful Housemate Shine ya eye ....Watch and see."

Slay_on_wigs:

"I mean they had to do dollars dollar no be beans now ooo they definitely did differently"

Ewatomilola_beauty:

"Levels dey this money thing sha."

Haconkeherday:

"He is cute sha."

Gency_n:

"Canadian emirates much love 2 u."

lynsypurey:

"The guy is so cute."

_Adorable_bee_:

"Na fans come de compete now o."

