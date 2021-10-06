A fan of BBNaija season six winner, Whitemoney has surprised him with a brand new Toyota Venza as a gift

The car gift will add to Whitemoney's impressive N90 million prize as the winner of the reality show

Other fans of the reality show have reacted differently to the new car gift, one of the fans said he should be preparing for more surprises

A fan of Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye winner, Whitemoney has taken his fan-love to a whole new level by gifting the N90 million grand prize winner a brand new Toyota Venza car as a gift.

Fan gifts Whitemoney brand new car. Credit: @whitemoney_ @gistwell

Source: Instagram

It will be recalled that a number of fans set up a GoFundMe page of N90 million for the second runner-up, Liquorose to make up for her defeat to Whitemoney despite winning a whopping N20.5 million from performing tasks while in Biggie's house.

This new car gift for Whitemoney will go down as one of the many kind gestures fans have shown to the BBNaija reality stars in recent years.

Check out the car gift below:

Fans' reactions

Fans have reacted differently to Whitemoney's car gift.

Legit.ng captured some of their reactions, read below:

Setsabilestardlamini:

"At least now he can gift Emmanuel the car he promised him."

Lizzy20_21

"Whitemoney be ready for more gifts d street loves u for real. U sowed a good seed now its ur turn to smile. Congrats my winner extraordinary."

Hermothersdaughta:

"Now our mazi get car now people call it grace. Wait until female get 1 Then another story will come out. Sugar daddy, clout chasing and all that. You people should keep the same energy when any of my gender get car too oo."

Darreal5:

"E choke!!! D guy deserves more."

Moray_designs:

"When liqurose fans start their go fund u people are complaining sha no be car them the give white money so, plus say e win money house and car, no body should comment on her post again abeg, is their luck."

Chinwe.egwu:

"More are coming."

Source: Legit