A businessman Saurin Palkhiwala was heartbroken when he received news of his only daughter's demise in the Air India Flight 171 crash.

The memories of a tragic air accident in 1985 were rekindled, but this time the pain was far more personal.

Man mourns as only daughter dies in Air India crash after he waited for 14 years to have child.

Dad mourns daughter who died in crash

His 26-year-old daughter, Sanjana, was among the passengers who lost their lives in the disaster, Times of India reports.

"When I got the news of the AI 171 plane crash, shock numbed me as I had witnessed a crash site before. Instinctively, I knew I had lost my daughter and prayed for her. I rushed home from the office, picked my wife Sonali and left for Civil Hospital," Mr Palkhiwala tearfully recalled.

The Palkhiwala family had waited 14 years for the birth of their child, and Sanjana's arrival was considered a divine blessing.

She grew up to be a brilliant student, pursuing her master's in management of technology from New York University.

Her parents had high hopes for her future, and just days before the tragedy, they were planning her engagement.

Man loses his only daughter to Air India plane crash.

"Sanjana was born to us 14 years after marriage. My wife is an ardent devotee of Goddess Gayatri and when Sanjana was born, we were grateful for the divine gift. She was a brilliant student. Our home is full of her memories and wonderful paintings. After completing her BBA from Pune, she pursued her master's in management of technology (MOT) from New York University. She was going to the UK for a reunion with her college friends," Palkhiwala said.

Sanjana was an energetic young lady with a passion for global cuisine, and she had aspirations of starting her own business in the food sector.

According to her cousin, Saloni Palkhiwala:

"We bonded very well and were like twin sisters. She had just started playing tennis and enjoyed cricket. She was a lively person who loved dancing, reading, painting and travelling."

"The only way to come to terms with this loss is to know that it is almighty's wish. We cannot do anything in such a situation. Just the other day we were planning her engagement and then performed her last rites and held a besna," her father lamented.

The Palkhiwalas have adorned their home with numerous pictures of Sanjana, to preserve the memories they shared with her.

14 victims of Air India plane crash

