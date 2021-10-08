Nollywood actor Yemi Blaq has got Nigerians laughing and talking after a post he made on bhis social media page

Blaq made an appeal to Nigerian parents to get toys for their children, noting that the lack of it affects them when they become adults

The film star also noted that kids who have toys to play with tend to be better Lagos drivers and car honkers

Nollywood actor Yemi Blaq seems to be frustrated with the way Lagos honk anyhow on the roads as he recently took to his social media page to make an appeal to Nigerian parents.

The movie star told parents to buy their children toys so that they can grow up to be responsible adults.

Actor Yemi Blaq tells parents to buy toys for their kids. Photos: @yemiblaq

Source: Instagram

Yemi Blaq advises Nigerian parents

The film star stated that it is important to buy toys for kids so that when they come to Lagos as adults, they would not make people deaf with the way they honk their cars.

According to him, children without toys grow up to be adults without joy.

Watch him speak below:

Nigerians react

phreshtreats_ng:

“Children without toys grow up to be adults without joy”…. This one enter sha."

scenty_scents:

"He say pinpinpin ponponpon Baba don frustrate."

mz__sweet:

"Use your horn o!! ...some pedestrians think them be car too....b4 u land for Police station"

deltarelish:

"He chose some facts them wan use horn blind person ear "

timi_crown_:

"No b you go tell me wetin to buy my pikin "

emy_frances:

"They don scatter oga eardrum...but what if their parents dont have money to buy toy..maybe you can go from house to house to check children without toys and dash them..."

darmyliciouscollections:

"Na only me never give advice this year "

dblackqq:

"Make he kuku open house of toy Dey share "

official_samvail:

"Wetin concern Toy and responsible adult? Nobody normal again …!"

richmanswife__:

"It’s the rhymes at the end for me "

Source: Legit.ng News