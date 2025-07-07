The burial plans for the mother of late Dowen College student, Sylvester Oromoni, have been announced

The woman died in November 2024, 3 years after her son’s controversial death, allegedly caused by bullying and the intake of a toxic substance

Her family has finally announced plans for the burial of the boy's mother, who died from a blood pressure-related illness

The family has released the burial plans for Mrs Rosemary Oromoni, the mother of Sylvester Oromoni, who died in 2021 under controversial circumstances at Dowen College.

Mrs Rosemary died 3 years after her 12-year-old son died after allegedly being bullied and given a toxic substance.

Funeral plans for Sylvester Oromoni's mother

A family source revealed that Rosemary succumbed to complications from a blood pressure-related illness in late November 2024.

It was reported that her death came seven months after a Lagos court ruled against the family's claims.

Funeral plans for Sylvester Oromoni's mother

According to a copy of the obituary that surfaced online, Mrs Rosemary died at 57 and her burial arrangement spanned from August 7 -9, 2025.

A night of tribute would be held in her honour on August 7, 2025, at her family compound in Kumagbe Estate, Warri.

She would be buried on Saturday, August 9, 2025, in her hometown in Warri South, Delta State.

After the burial, a reception would follow at her family compound, marking the end of the funeral rites.

More details shortly...

