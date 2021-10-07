Talented Nollywood actress and producer, Toyin Abraham, recently got social media users amused after posting an old photo

The award-winning movie star shared a photo of herself taking during her pregnancy with her first child, Ire

Several Nollywood celebrities alongside her fans took to her comment section to react to the throwback photo

Toyin Abraham recently reminded fans why carrying a pregnancy isn’t for the faint of heart.

The popular Nollywood actress recently took to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself taken when she was pregnant with her first child, Ire.

Toyin Abraham's throwback photo

In the photo which appeared to have been taking in a hospital, the actress who is visibly heavy with child dons a blue and white robe, with a pair of black slides.

Her face appeared swollen due to the pregnancy and her short hair was in disarray.

Toyin who is currently promoting her movie, The Ghost and The Tout Too, captioned the photo with several shrugging, and eye-rolling emojis.

See photo below:

Reactions

Several Nigerians celebrities took to the comment section to share their amusement.

Check out some comments below:

wumitoriola:

""

anitajoseph8:

"Oh sisrest plzz"

ayabaoduoye:

"See who was laffing at me o... Na baloon u look like"

nkechiblessingsunday:

"Who be this Abeg‍♀️"

patienceozokwo:

"I like what I see my dear "

destinyetikoofficial:

"Mami "

ucheogbodo:

" Ire’s handwork"

Toyin Abraham debuts new look

Toyin Abraham, has got her fans talking for the umpteenth time on social media. However, this time around, they have raised questions about her appearance.

The movie star posted a new video of herself sporting a bald look and many wondered if she had truly shaved off her hair.

In the short clip, the fully made-up actress continued to turn her head for the camera so as to convince fans that she had truly gone bald.

The Ghost and The Tout

The actress' Ghost and Tout Too movie is arguably the biggest Nollywood production in the country at the moment as it continues to smash box office records.

Just recently, the actress who is currently in Osun was joined by the deputy governor of the state, Benedict Alabi, alongside other members of the cabinet to have a go at the rib-cracking movie.

A video shared by Abraham's manager, Sam Olatunji, online captured the moment the deputy governor arrived at the leisure mall and was received by a thankful Abraham and other members of her team.

