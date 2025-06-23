Pakistan has nominated US President Donald Trump for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, citing his role in brokering a ceasefire with India in May

Islamabad praised Trump’s “decisive intervention” that helped end deadly Kashmir clashes, while India downplayed US involvement, calling it a direct negotiation

Trump reacted by saying he wouldn’t receive the Nobel “no matter what,” even as the nomination process moves forward with a final decision expected next October

Pakistan’s federal cabinet on Saturday, June 22, submitted a formal nomination to the Norwegian Nobel Committee urging that United States President Donald Trump be awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize.

Announcing after the meeting, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, said:

Pakistan has put forward US President Donald Trump for the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize. Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

“President Trump showed great strategic foresight and stellar statesmanship in May when he personally brokered a ceasefire between Islamabad and New Delhi.

“His intervention averted a broader conflict between two nuclear-armed neighbours and saved countless lives.”

Worst Kashmir flare-up in five decades

Between 4 and 8 May India and Pakistan exchanged artillery and drone strikes along the Line of Control in Kashmir, leaving at least 68 soldiers and civilians dead and prompting mass evacuations on both sides, CNN reported.

Foreign Secretary Ishaq Dar told reporters that Washington “worked the phones round-the-clock,” culminating in a joint hotline call on 7 May from Trump to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Without that call, the guns would still be roaring,” Dar said.

Delhi plays down US role

Indian officials have given a different reading of events as the Defence Ministry spokesman Lt-Gen Arvind Kapoor said the ceasefire was “the product of direct military-to-military channels” and that Delhi “welcomes all well-wishers but negotiated firmly on its terms," Aljazeera reported.

How the Nobel process works

Under Nobel rules, national governments, sitting parliamentarians and certain academics may nominate any living individual or active organisation.

The five-member Norwegian Nobel Committee will draw up a shortlist this autumn and announce the 2025 laureate in Oslo next October.

Trump speaks on ending India and Pakistan crisis

Reacting on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote:

“I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping war between India and Pakistan. I won’t get one no matter what I do.”

The president, already nominated several times by US and European legislators for earlier initiatives in the Middle East, has recently urged a fresh American push to contain the spiralling Israel-Iran conflict.

