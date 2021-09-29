Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has got fans buzzing on social media after she showcased her new look

Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has got her fans talking for the umpteenth time on social media. However, this time around, they have raised questions about her appearance.

The movie star posted a new video of herself sporting a bald look and many wondered if she had truly shaved off her hair.

In the short clip, the fully made-up actress continued to turn her head for the camera so as to convince fans that she had truly gone bald.

Actress Toyin Abraham gets fans talking about her bald look. Photos: @toyin_abraham.

According to Toyin, she decided to cut her hair because of her fans who had not gone to see her new movie in the cinema.

Social media users react

Toyin has been known to be a funny character and not many people were convinced that she had truly shaved off her hair.

While some fans noted that she used a filter to achieve the bald look, others said that not having hair looked good on her.

Read some of their comments below:

Juniorwest78:

“Lol see ur head like okokomaiko .”

Ademide_oluwaseun_adeola:

“Nah lie jor .”

I_am_hoyintemidamola:

“The filter fit you pa.”

Olumo_funbi:

“Fine woman ❤️❤️❤️.”

Puppi.j:

“Lol Aunty mii u look like jet liii .”

Iam_inikpi:

“OMo fresh like today's bread.”

Emdizzcollections:

“I hope this is not true oo mama.”

Alexa_9280:

“Cute as always.”

