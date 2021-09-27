Actress Toyin Abraham continues to receive rave reviews from Nigerians who have watched the second part of her Ghost and Tout movie

Osun state deputy governor, Benedict Alabi, alongside some other cabinet members stormed a cinema in the state to watch the movie

A thankful Abraham was spotted kneeling for the deputy governor as he arrived at the leisure mall

Actress Toyin Abraham’s Ghost and Tout Too movie is arguably the biggest Nollywood production in the country at the moment as it continues to smash box office records.

Just recently, the actress who is currently in Osun was joined by the deputy governor of the state, Benedict Alabi, alongside other members of the cabinet to have a go at the rib-cracking movie.

Toyin Abraham's thankful as Osun deputy governor visits cinema to watch her new movie. Photo: Office of the Deputy Governor State of Osun

Source: Facebook

A video shared by Abraham's manager, Sam Olatunji, online captured the moment the deputy governor arrived at the leisure mall and was received by a thankful Abraham and other members of her team.

Check out the post below:

The actress also took to her page on Instagram to extend her gratitude and appreciation to the deputy governor for coming out to support her.

See Abraham’s post below:

Fans, colleagues react

The deputy governor's show of support for Abraham and the creative industry at large stirred reactions from Nigerians on social media. Many congratulated the Nollywood actress.

Read some comments sighted below:

oladoyin.salako said:

"Congratulations world best❤️❤️keep winning."

callme_pwettymrsoli said:

"Congratulations to her, I love this lady, she’s so humble."

oluwatoyin.mutiat.77 said:

"Congratulations omo ologo unlimited confirm one ni aya kola Ajeyemi."

queen4rea said:

"A big congratulations to world best, and tank u so much Big Sam for all u do."

yemi_abiola_thompson said:

"Yessssssssss oooooh. Congratulations."

Source: Legit