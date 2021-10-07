BBNaija Shine Ya Eye finalist Cross recently shared his journey into getting into the coveted reality show

Cross revealed that he had to get his mum who is an evangelist on his side before he went for BBNaija season 6

The young man added that he has always enjoyed the support and unconditional love of his family members

BBNaija Cross said he had to get the consent of his beloved mother who is an evangelist before he went for the reality show.

In a Facebook live interview with PUNCH Online, the happy-go-lucky ex-housemate added that he had to persuade his mom who is not familiar with trending entertainment issues.

He said:

“My mum is a pastor – an evangelist – and she wasn’t used to these social media stuff and entertainment stuff or even Big Brother. So I had to explain to her little by little how it was and she said it was okay."

Cross says his evangelist mum allowed him to go for BBNaija. Photos: @crossda_boss

Source: Instagram

Cross speaks on his participation in BBNaija

According to him, his mother saw how sad he was when he couldn't get into the Lockdown show. Cross noted that it made it easy for him to persuade his mum to let him go for the show.

The reality star stated that his mum was happy when he got into the show this year.

“She was now encouraging me to do what I needed to do. She said that I’m a man and I should follow my dreams, adding that whatever I want to do, I should go ahead and do it.”

Watch him speak below

Nigerians react

Rachel Quaye Okechukwu:

"Cross, l like you so much, pls drink less, it's not good for your health. Pls go for Saskay, you both are perfect match."

Stanley Charles:

"My guy well well cross. I still dey vex u get brain for woman but fail task till u tell me sorry."

Taiwo Ojuolape Racheal:

"Cross cross I miss you already, have a great life outside the house."

Jimoh Ibrahim Kayode:

"Cross the highlight. King of Diary session."

GraceJoy Mogbonjubola:

"Cross, as a child of evangelist, you went too far with cruising and with that girl Angel. That spoils your chance."

Cross' mum surprises him at BBNaija grand finale

Cross was seating with his fellow ex-housemates at the grand finale of the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye show when his mum walked in.

The elderly woman travelled all the way from Canada to give moral support to her dear son who finished 4th behind Pere.

Cross' expression upon sighting his mother was priceless as he screamed, held her tight for some moments, and almost wrestled her to the ground.

