One of the finalists of the BBNaija season 6 edition, Cross got the surprise of his life when his mother made a remarkable unannounced appearance

A stunned Cross got emotional, hugged and kissed his mum passionately at the grand finale while fans watched on

Fans of the reality star have reacted to his epic reactions upon seeing his dear mother and they've got lovely words for the mother and son

It was an emotional moment for one of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye finalists, Cross, after his mum made a surprise appearance at the finale.

Cross goes emotional after mom made a surprise appearance at the finale. Credit: @crossda_boss

Source: Instagram

Cross' mother travelled all the way from Canada to come and give moral support to her dear son who finished 4th behind Pere, Liquorose, and eventual winner Whitemoney respectively.

Cross' expression upon sighting his mother was priceless as he screamed, held her tight for some moments, and almost wrestled her to the ground.

The reality star shared the emotional mother and son moment on his verified Instagram page with 2pac's single Dear Mama playing in the background.

Watch the video as posted by Cross below:

Fans and celebrities reactions

A number of Cross' fans and celebrities have reacted to the video of the emotional moment with his mother.

Legit.ng captured some of their reactions, read below:

siruti:

"Awww❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Jeffbankz:

"Can’t stop smiling !!!! ☺️Fam."

Tinugrills:

"This guy is everything I swear ❤️."

Naza_faith:

"Cross don't fall my mother in law oh."

Matete4real:

"It's the kiss for me so western."

Kaynaychy:

"I've watched this over and again."

Precious_carthy:

"Awwwwww mummy's boy, a day never passed by without mentioning his mum,,mum u really raised a champ and gentle soul, thank you for giving us Cross."

