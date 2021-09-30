Ahead of the 2023 general elections, former President Jonathan has urged lawmakers to allow electronic transmission of results

The former leader explained that electronic transmission of results will ensure there is transparency while electoral crisis will be avoided

The National Assembly is on the verge of sending an amended electoral bill passed in July to President Buhari for assent

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria's former president, Goodluck Jonathan, has called on the National Assembly to allow the use of electronic means of transmitting results ahead of 2023.

Premium Times reported that Jonathan made the call on Wednesday, September 29, while delivering a lecture at the inauguration Ceremony/lecture of the National Defence College, Course 30, in Abuja.

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has called on the National Assembly to adopt electronic transmission of results in the electoral act amendment bill. Photo credit: Goodluck Jonathan

Source: Facebook

A major and controversial provision in the bill is Section 52, which deals with the electronic transmission of results of elections.

Jonathan urged the lawmakers to allow electronic transmission elections of results for transparency and to avoid crisis, The Cable also stated.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly has set up a committee to meet to resolve the differences in the electoral bill passed by the Senate and the House of Reps in July.

Nigerians react

Jameswilliams Kamnanya Gabriel said:

"GEJ has a point here...

"I think that the INEC should have the latitude to decide the means of transmission that suits them if their reasons are cogent enough (...which seems to be the case by the way).

"They are not "INDEPENDENT" for no reason."

Engr Abdulmalik Muhammad said:

"You were the president of this country for six years, what stops you from visioning this out?...yeye dey smell."

Amaechi Solomon said:

"We are not developed to that level technologically. Many remote villages and villagers will be disenfranchised. As it stands today many places in the country do not have working network."

Oyinkro Timbuodo said:

"Maladministration has ruined our country. The division among us is just too obvious.

"Our elites across all the geopolitical zones has destroyed the mentality of many Nigerians."

Aliyu Muhammad said:

"So that those corrupt politicians will hire hackers to steal electorates votes."

Source: Legit.ng