An allegation has been levelled against the leadership of the All progressives Congress (APC) by a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Fred Udeogu said the APC was solely created to discredit former President Goodluck Jonathan and work against his second term bid

According to Udeogu, the ruling party had no single blueprint on how to put Nigeria on a path of development

Abakaliki, Ebonyi - Following rumours of Goodluck Jonathan's defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Fred Udeogu, has alleged that the ruling party was created to deny Nigeria's past president a second term.

Legit.ng gathered that Udeogu, the caretaker committee chairman of the PDP in Ebonyi state said the major mandate for the creation of the ruling party then was to ensure that Jonathan did not emerge winner of the 2015 presidential election.

Punch reports that Udeogu while speaking before the takeoff of the party’s Local Government Area Congress in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state's capital city said the ruling party lacked the cohesion to provide a sustainable leadership.

Udeogu addressing journalists in Ebonyi state said APC lacked the blueprint to govern Nigeria. Photo: Engr Osita Kalu Ugoji

Source: Facebook

Udeogu said the APC has continued to wobble around its campaign promises with a failure to deliver on any of its plans since six years the party took over power from the PDP.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He said:

“Everybody knows that the only party in Nigeria and even in Africa is the PDP."

“What then is APC? There was nothing like the APC until some aggrieved politicians left the PDP and said they had formed APC. This is very, very clear and that is why you have the APC finding it hard to fulfil its campaign promises to Nigerians to date, for over six years."

Further stating that APC lacks all it takes to rule and put Nigeria on the right path for development, Udeogu said the party had no blueprint on how to govern Nigeria.

He said:

“God has been on our side since we came on board. For today’s congress, we expected hitches and that was why we made arrangements to counter those envisaged hitches.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the PDP had accused the governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi, of sabotaging the opposition party.

The PDP's accusation came months after the governor defected from the opposition to the ruling party.

According to the PDP, Umahi was a mole working for APC under the PDP platform throughout the 2019 presidential election.

Also, a factional chairman of the PDP in the state, Onyekachi Nwebonyi, was reported to have defected to the ruling APC party.

Nwebonyi was said to have joined the ruling party alongside other executive members of the PDP from the ward to the state level.

It was gathered that the excos announced their defection from PDP to APC in Ebonyi state on March 27.

Source: Legit