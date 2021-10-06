The appointees who were recently appointed by the Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki have been inaugurated

Obaseki said that these new appointees consisting of commissioners and special advisers would be part of the Edo state executive council

The governor also noted that the state has developed a performance scorecard to ensure that these appointees meet up with the state demands

Edo state governor, Godwill Obaseki, on Wednesday, October 6, inaugurated 11 commissioners and two special advisers into the state's cabinet.

The Nation reports that the governor at the inauguration which took place in Benin, Edo state capital city said the new appointees will constitute the Edo State Executive Council.

Also, NAN reports that the newly inaugurated commissioners and special advisers are expected to eschew transparency and uphold accountability in carrying out their duties.

Performance Review of the New Appointees

The governor also informed the appointees of an organisational performance scorecard which would be used by various ministries and paratsatal to adjudge their activities and work culture.

Obaseki said:

“The scorecard shall track key performance targets and deliverables of each ministry and reports will be demanded on a quarterly basis."

“A formal assessment of performance targets and results achieved by each ministry shall be conducted."

According to the governor, the scorecards will form a basis for their review during the period of their service to the state.

He said

“We have no choice but to meet and deliver on the expectations of the people. As we serve the people, we must become champions of high performance, disciplined in execution and results-oriented."

Some of the New Appointees

The new appointees include Oluwole Iyamu, Obehi Akoria, Joan Osa-Oviawe, Osaze Uzamere and Monday Osaigbovo.

Others are Marie Edeko, Joseph Eboigbe, Moses Agbukor, Isoken Omo, Andrew Emwanta and Otse Momoh-Omorogbe.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the governor had appointed these individuals on Thursday, September 30.

The appointment of the appointees comes almost a whole year since the governor was re-elected into office in Edo state.

It was gathered that the governor has been running the affairs of the state without a cabinet since his re-election for the second term in office.

In other news, Governor Obaseki has also taken charge of the activities of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo state.

The governor's action was announced during the stakeholders' meeting of PDP members at the Government House, Benin in Edo state.

During the meeting, the governor also issued a one-week ultimatum for leaders of the party across the state to integrate members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who defected to the PDP with him.

