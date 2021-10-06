Davido's logistic manager, Israel DMW has dropped a major bombshell that might not go down well with female folks

Isreal said he has never seen a lady that makes a bible request from her boyfriend since he was born

The statement has already got fans talking with many calling for the head of the controversial Davido's aide

Controversial personal logistic manager to Davido, Isreal Afeara was in the spotlight when he dabbled into the controversial bribe case involving former Deputy Police Commissioner, Abba Kyari and Hushpuppi that later resulted in his suspension from the DMW team.

Isreal DMW has dropped yet another major talking point for fans to ponder on.

Israel DMW passes a subtle jibe at ladies. Credit: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

The Davido's aide shared a thought-provoking opinion on his Instagram story and fans can't stop talking about it, according to him:

"Since I was born, I have never seen any girl putting her boyfriend on pressure to buy her bible."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

See the post below:

Fans and celebrities reactions

A couple of fans and celebrities have commented on Israel's post, with many backing up his claims.

Legit.ng brought you some of the comments, read below:

Thecuteabiola:

"Israel is always dropping hits B2B."

Jaywonjuwonlo:

"Wey no be iPhone 13 ‍♂️."

Superbalat:

"Bible no cost na."

Sir_eltee

"I hope he got permission from his boss to say this? We can’t beg on his behalf again."

_Amahcah:

"If I pressure him to buy iPhone, I will download Bible with it.. That way, I'm still pressuring him to get me a Bible but in an iPhone."

Nayvadiiiius:

"This guy go just smoke Igbo write anything wey enter the head."

Tinywale:

"Soon girls will now be like , Baby I need Iphone13 and King James Bible ! Na that time everywhere go burst."

Heatherlovesafrobeats:

"Just because you have never seen it doesn’t mean it has never happened anywhere in the world lol it just hasn’t happened in your circle. Maybe it happened elsewhere."

My oga get money: Isreal DMW screams at the airport with a bell in his hand

Isreal DMW got Nigerians laughing on social media when he screamed and bragged about Davido's wealth.

he was seen jingling a bell in a video and shouting "My oga get money" at the airport.

Other DMW crew member could not hold back their laughter as they watched him perform the drama.

Source: Legit.ng