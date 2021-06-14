Israel DMW recently got many people laughing on social media after screaming and bragging about Davido's wealth

The logistics manager to the DMW boss could be seen in a hilarious video jingling a bell and screaming "my oga get money"

Other DMW crew members couldn't hold back their laughter as they watched the logistics manager perform a drama

Davido's logistics manager Israel DMW has caused quite a stir on social media after screaming and bragging about his boss' wealth.

In a video that was shared by Nigerian artiste and social media influencer Tunde Ednut, Israel could be seen with bell in his hand screaming that his boss Davido is rich.

Sharing the video, Tunde Ednut wrote:

"I don’t know who annoyed Isreal Ooo, but that’s him shouting “My Oga (Davido) Get Money, Who Una Be?” At the airport with Terry G’s bell."

In his words:

"My oga get money. Who una be?"

There were airport officials with him who weren't paying attention to the drama. The person taking the video recording others in the plane couldn't stop laughing as they beheld the spectacle before them.

Many react to the video

@moyamilia commented:

"Lmao, make he remind them, in case them don forget."

@sunnyvicky1 said:

"This video have put smile on my face this morning. Uncle Tunde God bless you."

@stanbelove_ wrote:

"This will make you laugh. Kayekaaaaa."

@hisroyaldopenez commented:

"This guy na cruise."

In other news, Davido's logistics manager Israel DMW has taken to social media to advise Nigerians on who they need to fear.

Israel, who narrowly escaped being sued by DJ Cuppy after making a defamatory statement about the singer, said it is important to fear God Almighty, the government, and five star billionaires.

It is, however, unclear why Israel took to his Instagram page to give such a piece of advice.

While some social media users believed Israel was just having fun, others were of the opinion that the logistics manager had been taught a lesson.

Source: Legit.ng