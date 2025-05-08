Benue and Zamfara state governors and assembly leadership given 1-week ultimatum to appear before the House of Representatives Panel

The crisis stems from the suspension of assembly members, which has paralysed legislative activities

The panel has urged for accelerated hearings and a resolution to the crisis that has lasted for over a year

The House of Representatives has given an additional week for Governors Hyacinth Alia of Benue State and Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, along with the leadership of their respective state assemblies, to appear before the House Committee on Public Petitions.

The deadline for their appearance is set for Thursday, 14th May 2025.

The two governors and their assembly leadership were absent during a hearing held on Thursday, 8th May, 2025, in the National Assembly, Abuja, which discussed the ongoing crises in the Benue and Zamfara state houses of assembly.

The absence of the governors and assembly leadership led to the decision to extend the deadline for their appearance before the committee.

The petition, filed by a group of lawyers under the name Guardians of Democracy, was brought before the House in late March 2025, and it concerns the suspension of members in both state assemblies since February 2024.

The petitioners have raised concerns that the suspensions have rendered both assemblies incapable of functioning effectively due to the inability to form a quorum.

Petitioners urge accelerated hearing and intervention

The petition, which was formally presented by Hon. Philip Agbese, the Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, argues that the leadership of both state assemblies has failed to resolve the crisis internally.

As a result, the petitioners, represented by activist and lawyer Ihensekhien Samuel Junior, have called for an accelerated hearing of the case.

At the press briefing following the sitting, Barr. Ihensekhien explained the petitioners' stance:

“In Zamfara, 11 members of the House were suspended by the executive arm for over 16 months, while 13 members of Benue’s House of Assembly were also suspended. This has made it impossible for these assemblies to sit and conduct legislative business.”

He continued,

"The issue is whether a few members can form a legitimate quorum to carry out the legislative duties of their respective states. We urge the House to exercise its constitutional powers to take over the functions of law-making in these states if necessary."

Ihensekhien further stated that the petitioners were asking for the immediate reinstatement of the suspended members and for the House to explore Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) or other methods to resolve the issue.

Reps appeal for calm and assurance of fairness

The newly appointed Chairman of the House Committee on Public Petitions, Hon. Laori Kwamoti, appealed to both the suspended members and the petitioners to remain calm as the committee works to address the issue.

He assured all parties that the proceedings would be conducted fairly and with full respect for the rights of all individuals involved.

“I want to plead with all involved to trust in our committee. We are committed to ensuring that no one’s rights are violated, and we will follow this process diligently to serve the people better,” Hon. Kwamoti said.

Hon. Nwogu Mathew, Vice Chairman of the Committee, who presided over the session, also noted that the leadership of the committee had recently been reshuffled, allowing the new chairman and committee members to take a fresh approach in handling the case.

Grace period extended for further action

The committee adjourned the proceedings until 14th May 2025, granting the governors and the leadership of the state assemblies a final opportunity to attend the next session. The committee also indicated that this extra time would allow them to review their records and ensure the case is handled judiciously under the new leadership.

The crisis, which has been ongoing for over a year, has paralysed legislative activities in both Benue and Zamfara states, leaving their governments with limited ability to pass laws and carry out governance functions effectively. The House of Representatives has given the two governors one final week to resolve the crisis, with serious consequences if the deadline is not met.

The road ahead for Benue and Zamfara assemblies

As the deadline for the governors' appearance draws near, all eyes will be on whether the Benue and Zamfara state assemblies can resolve their internal issues and whether the House of Representatives will step in to take over their legislative functions. This issue, which has deeply affected governance in the two states, remains a significant test of the National Assembly’s ability to intervene in state-level crises and ensure that governance continues smoothly.

Source: Legit.ng