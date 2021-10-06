Young Ghanaian makeup artist, Stylish Nelissa, has starred in a new Nigerian movie Wahala Compound

The little girl did not perform as a makeup artist in this production but starred in the movie as an actress

Stylish Nelissa's acting in the video shows that she is not only a talented beautician but a good actress as well

Numerous members of the online community have congratulated the young girl on attaining this feat

Talented 11-year-old Ghanaian makeup artist, Stylish Nelissa, has become an actress and found her way into the Nigerian movie industry.

Stylish Nelissa has starred in a movie titled “Wahala Compound”, put together by popular Nollywood producer Uche Nancy.

A collage of Stylish Nelissa and some of the Nigerian stars in the new movie. Photo credit: @stylishnelissa/Instagram

Source: UGC

In a video containing an excerpt of the movie, Stylish Nelissa's acting craft is plainly seen.

She is seen sweeping in a compound when she had a confrontation with another lady in the house.

Stylish Nelissa had told the lady that she is not smart, resulting in the banter between the two which later escalated to their family members joining in it.

Reactions

Many people are stunned that Nelissa has ventured into music and has made her first appearance in the vast Nigerian movie industry.

Some have congratulated and wished her well.

See some of the comments sampled by Legit.ng:

Ocansey_xx:

“Congratulations little one.”

Heritagechildrenfashionshow:

“Wow awesome.”

Anamlebna:

“U did well by joining Nigeria movie industry u will go far.”

Adwoa_beaut:

“Go high dear.”

Goodness_adaeze:

“More grace.”

I.am.mancitykickoffemeka:

“Nice one.”

Stylish Nelissa

Known by many as the youngest beautician in Ghana, Stylish Nelissa, has earned more admiration on social media with her exceptional talent at her age.

At age 10, Nelissa was already styling brides for weddings, braiding hairs of celebrities, and her age mates.

According to her mother, the little girl started doing this at age four.

14-year-old boy who works as makeup artist speaks in new interview

A 14-year-old boy, Izobo Michael, popularly known as Mikky Banty has spoken about his makeup business.

In an interview with BBC News Pidgin, he said that his friends always make jest of him. According to the 14-year-old, they tell him he is doing a girl’s work.

Banty said he got introduced to the work by his mother. Whenever she did it, it always got his attention.

Source: Legit