A teenager, Mikky Banty, has said that his clients are always amazed whenever he wants to work on their faces

Mikky Banty revealed that he fell in love with makeup because his mother often does it in his presence

The 14-year-old said despite his relative skill in the field, he still goes for extra lessons to improve his craft

A 14-year-old boy, Izobo Michael, popularly known as Mikky Banty has spoken about his makeup business.

In an interview with BBC News Pidgin, he said that his friends always make jest of him. According to the 14-year-old, they tell him he is doing a girl’s work.

The boy said he always amazes his client. Photo source: BBC News Pidgin

How I fell in love with makeup

Banty said he got introduced to the work by his mother. Whenever she did it, it always got his attention.

He stated that it was hard not to love makeup because he sees it every time around him. He said the work allows him to show his artistic talent.

My first-time customers are often shocked

Banty revealed that before he went into makeup, he was good with drawing. On how his customers perceive him, he added they are shocked whenever they see a small boy is about to work on their faces.

