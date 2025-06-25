American runner Chris Robinson wins a 400m hurdles race despite suffering a major wardrobe malfunction.

His running shorts kept slipping, forcing him to adjust mid-race, but he never lost focus

Robinson’s determination and composure wowed fans around the world in a viral video

Imagine training for months to win an international race, only for your shorts to betray you halfway through.

That is exactly what happened to 24-year-old American hurdler Chris Robinson at the Ostrava Golden Spike meet in the Czech Republic on Tuesday, June 24.

Hurdler Chris Robinson won the 400m event at the Golden Spike meeting in Ostrava. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Robinson was already under pressure, lining up alongside some of the best hurdlers in the world. But no one, not even he, could have predicted that his biggest challenge wouldn’t be the competition, but his own running shorts.

Just seconds into the 400m hurdles race, Robinson’s shorts began slipping. And they did not stop, Reuters reports.

As he sprinted and cleared each hurdle, he had to keep adjusting his shorts to avoid a full-blown wardrobe disaster, which eventually happened.

Viewers could clearly see him adjusting his shorts mid-race, which slowed his speed and rhythm a little.

It was awkward, distracting, and embarrassing, but it was also incredibly impressive because Robinson did not just finish the race. He won it.

Victory in the midst of chaos

Despite the unexpected drama, Robinson crossed the finish line in 48.05 seconds, his best time this season.

Chris Robinson suffered a wardrobe malfunction but still went on to win the 400m race. Photo credit: Jonathan Gault

Source: Twitter

That performance was enough to beat Brazilian runner Matheus Lima, who came in second at 48.11 seconds, and Czech athlete Vit Muller, who finished third with a personal best of 48.41 seconds, Daily Express reports.

But it was not just the win that had people talking; it was the way he handled the whole thing.

With all eyes on him and his shorts literally slipping off, Robinson stayed calm, composed, and focused. No panic. No excuses. Just a man running his race, distractions and all.

The moment quickly went viral online, with fans around the world cheering him on.

From NCAA star to viral hero

Robinson is not new to the track. Born on February 19, 2001, he made waves while running for the University of Alabama, winning the 400m hurdles at the NCAA championships.

He recently competed in the U.S. Olympic Trials for Paris 2024, finishing just outside the top three.

But Tuesday’s race may have just pushed his name into global conversation.

His ability to keep his cool, despite what many would call a nightmare scenario, has only earned him more respect.

It is the kind of moment that reminds us what sports are truly about: focus, resilience, and a little bit of humour in the chaos.

