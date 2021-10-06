Acclaimed bureau de change operator Mompha has got people talking over his recent announcement on social media

The IG big boy stated that he would not be active on his social media pages for while as he needed to focus on important things

Mompha then thanked his friends and his teeming fans for their love, support, and prayers during his trying times

Popular Nigerian big boy Mompha has announced that he would be leaving social media for a while to focus on his health. The father of two shared the information on his social media page.

Mopha stated that he was advised by his personal doctor, adding that it is necessary to enable him take care of his health and other related matters.

The His announcement came weeks after he was accused of being in a relationship with crossdresser Bobrisky.

Mompha says he's leaving quit social media for a while. Photos: @mompha, @bobrisky222

Mompha to leave social media for a while

According to Mompha, social media made it possible for him to make friends with people from all works of life, who have contributed to his development as an individual, husband, father, brother, and friend.

He, however, noted that quitting social media for a while is important for his health, adding that health is wealth.

He said,

"It is beyond contention that my presence online over the years has been made possible by your love, support, & prayers during my trying times. On this premise, I wish all my friends and teaming fans all the best. I hope to return very soon to reunite with and continue bringing smiles to the faces of everyone."

Read his full statement below:

Mompha denies being romantically involved with Bobrisky

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Mompha, through his lawyers wrote to Bobrisky's former personal assistant, Oye Kyme, and the general public over leaked audio about him having a relationship with the crossdresser.

Mompha said he has never had any connection with being with a fellow man or anyone who likes the same gender.

He also threatened the Ivorian former PA of Bobrisky to desist from using his name to chase clout as a reoccurrence of such dirty and unfounded claims will lead to legal actions against her.

