Nigerian billionaire, Mompha has finally reacted to Bobrisky's former PA, Oye Kyme's claim that he was in a romantic relationship with his boss

Mompha wrote through his lawyers to debunk the claims and also sent a stern warning to Bobrisky's ex-PA to desist from such acts in future

The billionaire further said they are just using his name to chase clout as he is a responsible family man and not involved in any gay act

Nigerian billionaire, Ismaila Mustapha popularly known as Mompha has through his lawyers written to Bobrisky's former personal assistant, Oye Kyme, and the general public over leaked audio about him having a relationship with the crossdresser.

Mompha through his lawyers has debunked being in a relationship with Bobrisky. Credit: @mompha @bobrisky22

Source: Instagram

Mompha made it known that he has been receiving calls from family and friends over the leaked audio.

He also threatened the Ivorian former PA of Bobrisky to desist from using his name to chase clout as a reoccurrence of such dirty and unfounded claims will lead to legal actions against her. According to him:

"I wish to categorically state that I have never had any affiliation or connection with gay practice neither have I ever associated myself with anyone practicing the act of gay.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

I hereby warn any person to desist from further using my name for clout-chasing by ascribing me to anything related to gay in any way whatsoever."

Please note that anyone with evidence relating to me and bobrisky in the act of gay should come out on social media with such evidence or desist from spreading such fake news against me or else you face the law."

See the post below:

Mompha shows off his family, buys wife and kids brand new iPhone 13

In the midst of the Ivorian PA of Bobrisky revealing dirty secrets that billionaire Mompha had intimate affairs with her boss, he is not wallowing in the allegations as he watered it down by showing off that he is a happy family man.

The billionaire shared photos of his family members as he splashed millions to get them brand new iPhone 13 mobiles.

He later debunked the allegations during an Instagram live session with Daddy Freeze.

Source: Legit