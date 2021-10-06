A short video showing that late Dr. Chike Akunyili was indeed a kind-hearted man has emerged

The video was about how Akunyili bought a wheelbarrow full of plantains belonging to an old trader

The aged woman was moved to pray for Akunyili and danced out of unspeakable joy at his generosity

There is no denying that late Dr. Chike Akunyili took his kindness to the grassroots before he was murdered by some gunmen

A video that further proves Akunyili's benevolent disposition has emerged online as shared by one of his children, Chidiogo Akunyili.

In the brief video clip, the late medical practitioner was seen buying the whole plantains of an old woman in a bid to support her business.

The woman was happy at the kind gesture (Photo: Chidiogo Akunyili)

As narrated by his daughter, the doctor saw the woman while returning from a meeting, got home to get cash, and returned to pay for the entire foodstuff placed in a wheelbarrow.

Naturally, the aged trader was not only elated with joy and uncontrollable excitement, but she also went into prayers for Akunyili, raining blessings on him and dancing while doing so.

Reacting to this, Chidiogo said such memories lessen the load of grief currently experienced by the family.

She said:

"The load of our grief is lessened by videos such as this. The story goes that on his way home, he saw an old woman with a heavy wheelbarrow full of plantains. He continued home, got the needed cash and came back to where she was, and proceeded to buy all her plantains.

"He counts out the money to the soundtrack of her cries of joy and blessing as she dances away. "Nothing is as good as giving joy,” he adds, a happy smile on his face."

