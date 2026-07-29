Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs published the conditions for obtaining a work visa for diplomatic missions and organisations in 2026

The work visa service is open to holders of ordinary passports who intend to work for a diplomatic mission or recognised organisation in Saudi Arabia

Saudi authorities stated that the standard processing time is 3 business days, though delays are possible in exceptional circumstances

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has outlined two non-negotiable requirements that applicants must meet to obtain a work visa for diplomatic missions and organisations operating in the Kingdom.

The details were published on the official Ministry of Foreign Affairs visa services portal which handles visa applications for individuals seeking to work within diplomatic and organisational settings in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia posts work visa requirements. Photo credit: Asharq Al-Awsat.

Source: UGC

Who Qualifies for the Saudi Work Visa

The service is specifically designed for individuals holding ordinary passports who intend to take up employment with a diplomatic mission or an internationally recognised organisation in Saudi Arabia.

It does not apply to those seeking general employment in the private or public sector.

The 2 Requirements Applicants Must Meet

According to the ministry, applicants must satisfy two conditions to be considered for the visa.

First, they are required to complete the online application form through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs visa services portal.

Second, all information entered into the form must be written in Arabic. There is, however, one exception to the language rule: applicants who are not of Arab nationality are permitted to enter their names in the language that matches their passport, ensuring consistency with their travel documents.

The ministry confirmed that processing the visa request takes three business days under standard conditions.

Applicants were also warned that delays could occur in exceptional cases where additional verification steps are required.

The publication of these requirements comes as Saudi Arabia continues to refine its digital visa infrastructure, making it easier for eligible individuals to apply for various visa categories through online channels rather than in-person visits.

Saudi Arabia lists visa types

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Saudi Arabia's official tourism portal listed three distinct visa options available to Nigerians looking to enter the country, each with different costs and entry conditions.

Saudi Arabia shares conditions for Nigerians applying through an embassy or authorised Tasheer office and how long they can stay.

Source: Legit.ng