A civic group has praised President Tinubu's appointment of Rear Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd) as the Sole Administrator of Rivers state

The Nigeria Peace and Governance Initiative (NPGI) said Ibas’ neutrality and swift actions have helped ease political tensions

The group also urged the Senate to quickly confirm newly nominated technocrats to key positions, while encouraging all stakeholders to support the rebuilding efforts

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - A civic group has backed the federal government’s appointment of Rear Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd) as the sole administrator of Rivers state, saying the move has helped restore confidence in governance after months of political turmoil.

The Nigeria Peace and Governance Initiative (NPGI) said in a statement on Friday, June 13, that President Bola Tinubu’s action was timely and has signalled a return to law and order in the oil-rich state.

Rear Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd) receives support from civic groups after taking charge as Rivers state's sole administrator. Photo credit: DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

Ibas' appointment: “Turning point” in Rivers state

Dr Charles Obeli, the group’s president, said the appointment of a neutral figure like Ibas marked a decisive break from what he described as “the grip of non-state actors” threatening the state’s democratic space.

“Before the federal government stepped in, Rivers was on the edge. The appointment of Rear Admiral Ibas sent a strong message that the era of lawlessness is over,” Obeli said.

He added that the retired naval officer’s neutrality and swift actions since assuming office had contributed to a “visible return to normalcy” in the state.

Rivers' political temperature “dropping significantly”

According to the group, public offices have resumed operations without intimidation, and political tensions have eased. Obeli attributed this to Ibas’ leadership, which he said reflects impartial governance.

“We’re seeing a functional state again. This shows what impartial leadership can achieve,” he said.

The group also lauded Tinubu’s recent nomination of professionals for key positions in Rivers institutions, describing the move as a shift toward merit-based appointments.

“These are not recycled loyalists or career politicians. They are professionals with proven integrity,” Obeli said.

He described the nominations as a sign of the president’s commitment to rebuilding public trust and avoiding political interference in the state’s fragile landscape.

Group calls for swift Senate confirmation

The NPGI urged the National Assembly to expedite the confirmation of the nominees to enable institutional rebuilding efforts to proceed without delay.

Obeli also appealed to traditional rulers, civil society groups, and other stakeholders to support the administration’s peace-building efforts.

“Peace is not automatic; it must be cultivated. All stakeholders must close ranks to support this national rescue mission,” he said.

The NPGI said it will continue to promote transparency, peace, and public engagement in Rivers’ recovery process.

“We now have an opportunity to build institutions that serve the people, not personal interests,” Obeli said.

Fubara asks Nigerians to thank Tinubu for him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Siminalayi Fubara, the suspended governor of Rivers, addressed his suspension by President Tinubu, and appreciated the latter's intervention in the political crisis in the state.

Fubara disclosed that the reconciliation and peace process was meant to restore all executive and legislative institutions and offices, which he said was already underway.

He then assured that good governance and democracy would soon return to the state, adding that the two arms are already working together for the people's good.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng