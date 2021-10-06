While Nigerians grapple with the increasing cost of acquiring the nation's passport, a man has shown off his old passport in style

The man identified as Nurudeen Rabiu Durojaiye showed off the look of the passport stating that he got it for N100 only in the year 1980

Mixed reactions have trailed the man's old passport as many people argued that N100 was a big sum at that time

A man's old Nigerian passport has sparked debate on social media.

This is as the cost of getting the 64-page Nigerian international passport with a 10-year validity period is N70,000, while the one of 5-year validity goes for N35,000, Nigerian Infopedia reports.

In the emerging video shared on Instagram by Our Talk Room, the man named Nurudeen Rabiu Durojaiye showed the passport acquired in 1980.

According to Rabiu, the passport cost N100 only.

The man said that it would have cost less than that if he hadn't made some 'settlement' on the road to getting the document.

Mixed reactions trail the video

@moxiestorm reacted:

"It was 100 naira then but it was still a lot of money then. Make una rest."

@_o_td1710_ opined:

"Baba say na settlement even make am complete 100. "

@koloradomuzik wrote:

"This even looks betta that the Cows and fulani heads men inside naija passport now."

@_sir_charles_1 stated:

"Omo 100 naira!!?? Meaning it's even way cheaper now than then if it's truly 100 as of 1980 for a passport."

@iamkensnow commented:

"#100 for passport? When you can pre own a 505 Peugeot for as less as #20. Passport was crazily expensive in Naija from time "

