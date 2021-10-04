A Nigerian man has sent the internet into frenzy after showcasing his classic car, the 1977 MG Midget

According to the man, the car is 44 year old and still in good condition because he has a good mechanic

In the stunning video, the man drove the ride with another person in it to the admiration of many people

A video of different men showcasing their classic cars dating more than two decades ago has sparked reactions on social media.

The least car showcased infact has stayed more than three decades and still appeared in good condition.

He keeps it at home Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @saintavenue_en

Source: Instagram

One of the highpoint of the classic car showcase was that of a Nigerian man that was purchased in 1977.

The car is the 1977 MG Midget and doesn't in anyway look like something that is 44 years old.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

In a video shared on Instagram by @Saintavenueent_1, the man said the car is still in good shape because he has a good mechanic.

The man however stated that he doesn't drive it everyday.

Nigerians react

@zhyreal_zeta remarked:

"Omo. Its the blue one for me, if u cant afford a new one, maintain your inheritance "

@wheretogoinphc stated:

"Omo, for me, its the 1966 Mustang Shelby. Unrivalled muscle car...worth stealing "

@fizzynazi wrote:

"Bros, these cars are worth a lot these days, even than most new cars!"

@_md_shekarau said:

"Omo this life take it small small, nothing last forever, that marcedez benz is for president riding back to that time. "

@franchesca.ify commented:

"Wow! See cars older than me still looking great while the so called new and tear leather in this country becomes a problem after 2 months driving"

Man drives car that looks like toy to a filling station

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had caused huge stir online after driving a unique car that looks like toy to a filling station.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by Nigerian artiste and social media influencer Tunde Ednut, after filling his tank, the man opened the roof to get into the driver side.

The white beautiful car works perfectly well just like other vehicles but what makes it unique is the fact that the driver had to get into it through the roof. The driver also had to stretch his legs after settling in his seat.

Source: Legit.ng