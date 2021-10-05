Former Lagos governor and APC leader, Bola Tinubu, has secured the backing of traditional rulers to contest the 2023 presidency

Oba Lasisi Gbadamosi, Onigando of Igando, said all the 65 traditional rulers in the Ikeja Division of Obas are behind Tinubu

Onigando said the national APC leader is the most qualified to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023

Ikeja, Lagos state - Oba Lasisi Gbadamosi, Onigando of Igando, said 65 traditional rulers in the Ikeja Division of Obas have endorsed Bola Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to emerge Nigeria's president in 2023.

PM News reported that the monarch who is the head of the division stated this when a political group, the South-West Agenda (SWAGA) for “Bola Tinubu 2023“ met with him and his colleagues.

President Buhari (L) speaks with Asiwaju Tinubu (2ndL) after listening to the national anthem during the Bola Tinubu Colloquium in Lagos, on March 29, 2018. Photo credit: STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng gathers that Gbadamosi described Tinubu as the most qualified for the 2023 presidency, saying that God would give him the grace to attain the position.

Speaking at the meeting, the pro-Tinubu group said the zoning arrangement for the nation’s presidential ticket should be moved to the southern region to give every part of the country a sense of belonging.

2023: Tinubu secures another major endorsement for presidency

In a similar development, Tinubu has secured the endorsement of another set of traditional rulers in Lagos state for the presidency.

The rulers, led by Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, endorsed Tinubu at a retreat organised for them at a hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The monarchs assured the APC national leader of their readiness to support him whenever he is ready to declare his intention publicly.

Igbo group demands 2023 presidential ticket for southeast

In another report, the APC, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other Nigerian political parties have been warned that the presidential seat in 2023 must be zoned to the southeast in the spirit of federal character.

This position was put forward in Enugu on Wednesday, August 25, by the Southeast for President (SEFORP) and Igbo Leadership Development Foundation (ILDF), two socio-political groups from the region.

The national heads of SEFORP and ILDF, Okechukwu Obioha and Godwin Udibe, in a joint conference in Enugu on Wednesday, made it clear that a serious legal action awaits any party that fails to zone its presidential ticket to the southeast in 30 days.

Source: Legit