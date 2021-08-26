The APC and the PDP have not other choice than to zone their presidential tickets to the southeast

This much was made clear by two powerful Igbo organisations, Southeast for President and Igbo Leadership Development Foundation on Wednesday, August 25

The groups said that failure to do this will attract legal action as it violates the principle of federal character

The All Progressives Congress, the Peoples Democratic Party and other Nigerian political parties have been warned that the presidential seat in 2023 must be zoned to the southeast in the spirit of federal character.

This position was put forward in Enugu on Wednesday, August 25, the Southeast for President (SEFORP) and Igbo Leadership Development Foundation (ILDF), two socio-political groups from the region, Punch reports.

The groups said parties that fail to comply with the directive will face legal action (Photo: Ohanaeze Ndigbo)

Source: Facebook

The national heads of SEFORP and ILDF, Okechukwu Obioha and Godwin Udibe, in a joint conference in Enugu on Wednesday, made it clear that a serious legal action awaits any party that fails to zone its presidential ticket to the southeast in 30 days.

Both leaders affirmed that the groups will vehemently resist any move by parties to rob the region of its right to attain the envied office.

In his submission, Udibe stated:

“We wish to make it abundantly clear that any arrangement, be it at political stakeholders or political party levels, which denies the Southeast of presidential slot in 2023 will be resisted by every possible legal means."

