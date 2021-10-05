The federal government has taken a strong step to ensure the best brains return to the teaching sector in the country

Education minister Adamu Adamu said students undergoing degree programmes in Education in public universities will get N75,000 as a stipend per semester

Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) students are not left out as they will also get N50,000 as a stipend per semester

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has approved the sum of N75,000 as a stipend per semester for Nigerian students undergoing degree programmes in Education in public universities across the country.

The Punch reported that the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) students will also get N50,000 as a stipend per semester.

The FG approves the sum of N75,000 as a stipend per semester for students undergoing degree programmes in Education in public universities. Photo credit: Federal Ministry of Education, Nigeria

Legit.ng gathers that the minister of education, Adamu Adamu, announced this on Tuesday, October 5, at the World Teachers’ Day celebration held at Eagle Square, Abuja.

The move is part of the federal government's deliberate effort to attract the best brains into the teaching profession as promised by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Adamu, whose speech was read by the permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono, said the federal government would collaborate with the state governments to ensure automatic employment for the students on graduation, Nigerian Tribune also stated.

He said:

“Undergraduate students of B.Ed / B.A. Ed/ BSc. Ed in Public institutions are to receive stipends of N75,000.00 per semester while NCE students will get N50,000.00 as stipends per semester.

“Federal Government should find the modality through which respective states’ governments could provide automatic employment for NCE graduates at Basic Education level.”

FG reveals when teachers' salary increment will take effect

In a related development, the federal government has announced that the new Special Teachers Salary Scale approved by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2020 is expected to take off on January 1, 2022.

The government said in a brief statement:

"The new Special Teachers Salary Scale approved by President Buhari in 2020 is expected to take off on January 1, 2022."

Proposed private universities awaiting FG’s final approval

Meanwhile, the National Universities Commission (NUC) has released the list of new proposed universities that are awaiting the federal government’s approval.

The proposed universities were listed in the NUC’s bulletin published on Monday, September 20.

The promoters of the proposed private universities have successfully submitted their letters of intent at the NUC new Board Room.

