Covenant University secured the top position among all African institutions in the 2026 Times Higher Education Interdisciplinary Science Rankings

The Nigerian university achieved a remarkable global ranking of 49th, making it the only African institution to feature in the worldwide top 50

A total of 18 Nigerian universities were ranked out of the 30 that submitted data, with University of Nigeria, Landmark University, LAUTECH filling the subsequent top spots

Covenant University has secured the top position in the 2026 Times Higher Education Interdisciplinary Science Rankings, marking a major milestone for Nigerian and African higher education.

The latest table places the Ogun-based institution first in Nigeria, first on the continent, and 49th worldwide, making it the only African university to appear in the global top 50.

Covenant University has been ranked first in Africa and 49th globally. Photo: Covenant University.

Source: UGC

The ranking, released on Thursday, reflects how universities apply cross-disciplinary approaches to science-based problems. The methodology assesses how institutions merge fields such as engineering, medicine, social sciences, law, and education in their research output and overall academic structure.

Nigeria records strong multi-campus participation

Times Higher Education stated that the ranking drew on 11 indicators that cut across funding, research productivity, facilities, institutional support systems, publication performance, and global reputation.

The statement noted that interdisciplinary science represents the integration of knowledge and methods from two or more disciplines to solve complex questions.

A total of 911 universities from 94 countries were assessed. Covenant University emerged as the only African institution to break into the top 50 bracket. Cairo University of Egypt came next for the continent at 69.

Nigeria also recorded significant participation. Data from 30 universities were submitted, out of which 18 made the final table. The University of Nigeria, Nsukka took the second position nationally. Landmark University, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, and the University of Ilorin completed the top five within the country.

Nigerian universities, including Lautech, enter global THE rankings. Photo: Lautech/FB

Source: Twitter

The ranking organisers explained that the approach rewards universities with strong structural support for interdisciplinary teams, adequate research funding, and evidence of collaborative output across departments.

The edition is the second of its kind and builds on the growing importance of multidisciplinary solutions in global research.

Below is the full Nigerian list as published:

Reporter Status (Not Ranked)

Babcock University – Reporter

Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere Ekiti – Reporter

Federal University of Lafia – Reporter

Fountain University – Reporter

Godfrey Okoye University – Reporter

Lead City University – Reporter

Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria – Reporter

Nasarawa State University, Keffi – Reporter

Redeemer’s University – Reporter

Rivers State University – Reporter

Thomas Adewumi University – Reporter

University of Delta – Reporter

