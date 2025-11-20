2026 THE Ranking: Full List of Best Universities in Africa Based on Interdisciplinary Science
- Covenant University secured the top position among all African institutions in the 2026 Times Higher Education Interdisciplinary Science Rankings
- The Nigerian university achieved a remarkable global ranking of 49th, making it the only African institution to feature in the worldwide top 50
- A total of 18 Nigerian universities were ranked out of the 30 that submitted data, with University of Nigeria, Landmark University, LAUTECH filling the subsequent top spots
Covenant University has secured the top position in the 2026 Times Higher Education Interdisciplinary Science Rankings, marking a major milestone for Nigerian and African higher education.
The latest table places the Ogun-based institution first in Nigeria, first on the continent, and 49th worldwide, making it the only African university to appear in the global top 50.
The ranking, released on Thursday, reflects how universities apply cross-disciplinary approaches to science-based problems. The methodology assesses how institutions merge fields such as engineering, medicine, social sciences, law, and education in their research output and overall academic structure.
Nigeria records strong multi-campus participation
Times Higher Education stated that the ranking drew on 11 indicators that cut across funding, research productivity, facilities, institutional support systems, publication performance, and global reputation.
The statement noted that interdisciplinary science represents the integration of knowledge and methods from two or more disciplines to solve complex questions.
A total of 911 universities from 94 countries were assessed. Covenant University emerged as the only African institution to break into the top 50 bracket. Cairo University of Egypt came next for the continent at 69.
Nigeria also recorded significant participation. Data from 30 universities were submitted, out of which 18 made the final table. The University of Nigeria, Nsukka took the second position nationally. Landmark University, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, and the University of Ilorin completed the top five within the country.
The ranking organisers explained that the approach rewards universities with strong structural support for interdisciplinary teams, adequate research funding, and evidence of collaborative output across departments.
The edition is the second of its kind and builds on the growing importance of multidisciplinary solutions in global research.
Below is the full Nigerian list as published:
- Covenant University – 49
- University of Nigeria, Nsukka – 161
- Landmark University – 201–250
- Ladoke Akintola University of Technology – 251–300
- University of Ilorin – 251–300
- University of Lagos – 301–350
- Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta – 401–500
- Obafemi Awolowo University – 401–500
- Federal University of Technology, Owerri – 501–600
- Ahmadu Bello University – 601–800
- Akwa Ibom State University – 601–800
- Bowen University – 601–800
- Delta State University, Abraka – 601–800
- Ekiti State University – 601–800
- Lagos State University – 601–800
- University of Benin – 601–800
- University of Calabar – 601–800
- Federal University Oye Ekiti – 801+
Reporter Status (Not Ranked)
Babcock University – Reporter
Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere Ekiti – Reporter
Federal University of Lafia – Reporter
Fountain University – Reporter
Godfrey Okoye University – Reporter
Lead City University – Reporter
Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria – Reporter
Nasarawa State University, Keffi – Reporter
Redeemer’s University – Reporter
Rivers State University – Reporter
Thomas Adewumi University – Reporter
University of Delta – Reporter
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng