A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to celebrate finally completing her undergraduate program at the University of Lagos and she did it in style

Olajumoke Sorungbe made history at the prestigious Nigerian institution by graduating with a first-class in law

Olajumoke stated that she is the only person in a class of 400 to graduate with a first-class and shared a result proof to authenticate her result claim

Congratulations are in order for a young lady as she graduated from the university in style.

The lady identified as Olajumoke Sorungbe bagged a first-class in law from the University of Lagos and made the announcement on her LinkedIn page.

Olajumoke while sharing a photo of her graduating degree grade described her success as evidence of years of hardwork, consistency and dedication.

She is the only graduate in her class that bagged a first-class

The brilliant scholar revealed that she bagged the only first-class in her class of 400 students.

While stating that she was scared before her final exams, Olajumoke appreciated God for the eventual success of the program.

Olajumoke described her time at UNILAG as one that shaped her into an excellent and resilient woman of character.

Nigerians celebrate her

Idris Akanni Oladeinde stated:

"A feat well deserved!! Sucess is the fruit of excellence and I witnessed Your consistent effort to make it big!! Congrats and Many More to Come Amen!"

Oluwatobi Olaniran reacted:

"Congrats miss... Wishing you the best in the future!"

Ojumisi Anthony Oyelekan remarked:

"Congratulations Olajumoke Sorungbe. Great achievement."

Kenneth Egwu commented:

"This is phenomenal... Congratulations dear."

Imole Ogunyinka said:

"Faith Paulinus You would like to meet her. Congratulations Olajumoke Sorungbe for the success achieved, many more laurels awaits you! Go do it again at NLS!"

