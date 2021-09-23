A Nigerian lady, Opaleye Comfort Eniola, has taken to social media to inspire people that their dreams are valid

The young lady took to her LinkedIn page to celebrate bagging a first class degree in law from the University of Osun

Eniola shared adorable photos of herself on her social media page and Nigerians soon joined in the celebration

A Nigerian lady identified as Opaleye Comfort Eniola has celebrated bagging a first class honours in law from the Osun State University.

Taking to her LinkedIn page to celebrate her win, the young lady said hard work, determination, and God's grace made it possible.

Opaleye Comfort Eniola bagged a first class honours in law from the Osun State University. Photo credit: Opaleye Comfort Eniola/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

In her words:

"Emerging as the best graduating student in secondary school, I knew I had to work hard to achieve my goals in the University. I'm glad I have been able to achieve this with the help of God. Cheers to greater heights!"

Eniola, who shared adorable graduation photos of herself used the avenue to encourage people on social media that their dreams are valid.

Social media reacts

LinkedIn users soon flooded the comment section of the young lady's post to celebrate with her.

@Idris Agbe said:

"Wow, congratulations great Alumna of BMC Olambe."

Mamuzo Nwokoro wrote:

"Congratulations!"

Sara Adufah commented:

"Congratulations, Eniola."

Olufemi Adenekan said:

"A Big Congrats to you Pretty Eniola Opaleye! We Celebrate and rejoice with you on this 1st class award. More Wins! More Feats!! More Success!!!"

Treasure Ncha-Ochang wrote:

"Congratulations, more success."

Michael Onyeme commented:

"Congrats..... and more wins ahead."

Source: Legit