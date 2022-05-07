A young lady, Ifeoluwa Aboyeji, has gone online to speak about how she is grateful for the kind of lover God brought her way

Ifeoluwa revealed that she had been through many emotional letdowns in relationships before the arrival of her compensation

Many people who reacted to her post celebrated with her as they said her blessing will be permanent

A young Nigerian lady, Ifeoluwa Aboyeji, on Monday, May 2, revealed how God surpassed her imagination in giving her a perfect partner for a relationship.

She said that God compensated her for all the troubles she has been through when it comes to romantic relationships.

The lady said God rewarded her pain with her new relationship. Photo source

Source: Twitter

She trusted in God

Ifeoluwa revealed that throughout her tribulation, Psalm 71:12 was the verse she held close to herself for a long time.

In one of her tweets, she thanked everyone who wished her well. She said:

"Thank you Everyone for all the well wishes and kind words. I pray for all those waiting, God shall grant you all the desires of your heart."

See her post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@jadearsh said:

"Congratulations Ife. Our God is faithful. He that began the good work will be faithful to complete it. May the Lord perfect all that concerns you in Jesus mighty name. Amen."

@moyo_offishall said:

"Please announce the date already!"

@aaogungbesan said:

"Claiming it too. Amen. Congratulations."

@Mokemmy said:

"Your testimony shall be permanent in Jesus Name. Congratulations!"

@MercyUzoho1 said:

"Amen to this prayer. I really do need God's manifestation in my life."

@Evelynjiri said:

"Congratulations. It's so sweet to trust in Jesus. Claiming this testimony. Thank you Jesus."

@insideoutwelln said:

"This!!! I’m so on this table but make the testimony complete."

Source: Legit.ng