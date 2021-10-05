The EFCC has reportedly spoken on why it arrested Governor Abdullahi Ganduje's wife, Professor Hasfat

The commission on Monday, October 4, disclosed that the Kano first lady refused to honour its earlier invitation

It was also reported that Hasfat returned for the EFCC office in Abuja after she was cross-questioned by the agency's operatives

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has explained why it arrested Professor Hafsat Ganduje, the wife of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Daily Trust reports that an operative of the antigraft agency disclosed on condition of anonymity that the Kano governor's wife was arrested for interrogation because she refused to honour its earlier invitation.

After the grilling by the commission in Abuja, Hafsat returned to Kano by air.

The EFCC said the governor's wife refused its invitation (Photo: Abubakar Aminu Ibrahim)

However, Abubakar Aminu Ibrahim, a social media aide to the governor, has denied the claim that Kano first lady was arrested by the EFCC.

On his Facebook page, Ibrahim asserted that the governor travelled to Abuja for a meeting with his wife and that the duo returned on Tuesday, October 5, to preside at the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting.

EFCC arrests wife of northern governor over allegations of fraud and bribery

Earlier, the first lady of Kano state had been arrested by the EFCC. The wife of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje was picked up weeks after her failure to honour the agency’s invitation over a bribery and land fraud case reported by her son, Abdulazeez Ganduje.

Sources close to Ganduje's wife noted that she travelled to the UK to attend the graduation ceremony of her son.

Operatives of the commission questioned the first lady over allegations relating to land fraud in a petition by her own son, Abdualzeez Ganduje.

A source who spoke on condition of anonymity said the wife to the Kano state governor was arrested on Monday evening, October 4.

Abdulazeez Ganduje reportedly flees to Egypt after reporting mother to EFCC

Before this, the first son of Governor Ganduje, was reported to have fled to Egypt with his family after exposing his mother’s alleged corruption.

Abdulazeez had dragged his mum, Hafsat Ganduje, to the EFCC for alleged corruption. The governor’s son left the country immediately after filing the petition to avoid the “wrath of his parents.”

