Abdulazeez Ganduje is said to have left the country after asking the EFCC to probe his mum, Hajia Hafsat, for her alleged involvement in fraud

In the report made to the EFCC, the first son of the governor claimed he was swindled by his mother who is also the first lady of Kano state

Insiders say due to his action, Abdulazeez and his family have fled to a northern African country to avoid his parents

Kano - Abdulazeez Ganduje, the first son of the Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state, has reportedly fled to Egypt with his family after exposing his mother’s alleged corruption.

Abdulazeez had dragged his mum, Hafsat Ganduje, to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), for alleged corruption.

Governor Ganduje is yet to comment on the issue. Photo credit: Kano state government

Daily Nigerian newspaper reports that the governor’s son left the country immediately after filing the petition to avoid the “wrath of his parents.”

A source quoted in the report said:

“Abdulazeez left Nigeria for Egypt with his family immediately after filing the petition. He told us he would remain there until the father leaves office. He has avoided his parents and went underground since the beginning of the crisis.”

How the case against the Kano state first lady became public

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the first son of the Kano state governor reported his mum to the EFCC.

The wife of the governor, however, shunned an invitation extended to her by the EFCC, to report for questioning, after Abdulazeez filed the complaint.

The governor's son is said to have complained over a bribery and land fraud case against his mother.

