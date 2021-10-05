PDP National Leaders Forum has lamented over the recommendations made by the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi- led zoning committee

The group in a statement asked the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the opposition party to reject the zoning proposal of the group

According to the forum, the composition of the zoning committee of the party was allegedly faulty for the reason that it was lopsided

Abuja - The National Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been urged to reject the zoning arrangement as proposed by the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi-led committee.

Leadership reports that the request was made by a group, PDP National Leaders Forum on Tuesday, October 5.

The PDP National Executive Committee has been urged to reject recommendations made by Governor Ugwuanyi- led zoning committee.

Source: Facebook

In a statement by Reverend Olusola Salau, the convener and a chieftain of the party from Ogun state, the group described as the arrangement as a self-serving proposal.

While urging the party leadership to maintain the status quo, the group noted that the composition of the zoning committee was allegedly faulty for the reason that it was lopsided.

The forum went on to add that the membership was deliberately skewed to satisfy the interest of a section of the party, The Punch added.

The statement also raised the allegation that some members of the committee used the opportunity to serve on the panel to oil their political scheming at the detriment of the party.

PDP finally announces zone for national chairmanship position

Earlier, PDP zoned the national chairmanship position to the north ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national convention for the election of new members.

Enugu state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who doubles as the chairman of the zoning committee announced this in Abuja on Thursday, September 30.

Ugwuanyi noted that the decision came after a meeting of PDP Governors’ Forum held on Wednesday night, September 29.

Northern group to party leaders: Free PDP from stranglehold of state governors

Meanwhile, a group, Northern Youth Solidarity Forum (NYSF) has called on PDP members and supporters in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja to extricate the party from the stranglehold of the governors.

The PDP group urged party members to rise to the occasion, especially on the current burning issues of zoning of party offices in the country before it is too late.

In a statement released by the leader of the group, Abdulkadir Dantata and seen by Legit.ng, the NYSF alerted on the looming danger in the country and warned that, if nothing is done to discourage the continuous control of the PDP by the governors, the party may be heading for doom.

