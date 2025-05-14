A Nigerian man, Mr Toyin, shares how his wife stopped him from relocating to Canada 15 years ago

He revealed that despite wanting to move to Canada, his wife, due to their new marriage and child, convinced him to stay

Reflecting on the decision, he admitted that things could have been different had he moved then, sparking reactions

A Nigerian man identified as Mr Toyin shared how his wife didn’t allow him to relocate to Canada 15 years ago.

He stated that he had the thought of relocating to Canada, but his wife didn’t let him.

Man Who Wanted to Relocate to Canada 15 Years Ago Shares Why His Wife Didn’t Allow Him, People React

Source: TikTok

In an interview with @yomilistens on TikTok, the man stated that his wife didn’t allow travel because they had just got married and had a little child.

He said:

“15 years ago, I wanted to travel. I was thinking of travelling to Canada by then but I newly married and my wife told me that I can’t leave her and go. 15 years now, things have gone up. If I have taken that decision 15 years back, maybe by now she’ll be with me in Canada. I think I’ll be a better person than this now.

He noted that his wife was the only reason he didn’t decide to travel abroad.

He added:

“Presently, she’s telling me now that I should go… I don’t want to blame my wife because God knows the best.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man misses Canada relocation

@Success said:

"Marriage na Trap."

@DonMartins.DM said:

"How will the wife feels now knowing that she was responsible for her husband biggest regret in life?"

@Eseco said:

"There's no guarantees that you will be successful in Canada lots of successful people in Nigeria living better than people in Canada."

@Linda Talks Tech said:

"Wow Canada as at 2010 makes lots of sense. Many people were not thinking in that line as at then."

@HUNTER3103 said:

"Thank God my dad left for Germany in the 90,s it wasn’t easy for him and not growing up with him was hard for my bro and I with mom ,now we all live now in uk,so happy he made that difficult decision then."

@Harrison said:

"Imagine 15 years ago till now. Sometime making decisions that would change your life will definitely cost you a lot."

Man shares how he did not travel to Canada because of his wife. Photo: facido

Source: Getty Images

In related stories, a lady celebrated as she relocated to Canada, while another left the UK to start all over again in Canada.

Canada-based man laments wife’s demand

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man based in Canada publicly cried out over his wife's demand for full custody of their children amid their separation.

Ejikeme, who claimed he ended the marriage, accused his wife of trying to take his money while denying him access to the children.

In an emotional post to his kids, he promised never to give up on them, recalling memories and the love he showed while raising them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng