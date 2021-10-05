A video of slain husband of late NAFDAC boss Dora Akunyili buying all an old woman's plantains has melted hearts on social media

The old video was shared by his daughter identified as Chidiogo Akunyili as she continued to mourn her slain father

Reminiscing on his life and times, Chidiogo said that her family takes solace in videos as this that capture his humanitarian gestures

While Nigerians and indeed the world continue to mourn the untimely demise of Dr Chike Akunyili, husband of late NAFDAC boss Dora Akunyili, his daughter has shared an old video of him.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, October 5, Chidiogo Akunyili stated that her family finds comfort in videos as this that highlights some rare moments involving her father.

The woman sang his praises and danced for joy in public Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @chidiogo.akunyili

In the video, the late doctor was seen counting wads of cash while an old plantain seller is spotted jubilating and singing his praises.

Her late dad bought all the old woman's plantains

According to Chidiogo who narrated the incident, her father had passed by the old woman who was with a heavy wheelbarrow full of plantains, had rushed home and returned to buy all her wares.

The woman couldn't believe her eyes and rained prayers on the kind-hearted man.

Chidiogo expressed optimism that her father's death would not be in vain.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

@donaldofili stated:

"The man bought plantain period. RIP to him a bad country failed him the akunyuli's would be remembered for good."

@oniabidemi1 commented:

"His death will never be in vain.for people around the world to grieve ,then it means he was a good man.i felt it despite not knowing him."

@yo_aphrodisiac wrote:

"This man’s video breaks my heart all the time. Why end a life you can't create??? Evil has no face for real "

@oatmeal_ceo opined:

"The same people left him bleed to death , nobody helped they rather were taking photos and videos for their status and Facebook!!! A cursed generation "

