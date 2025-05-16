Nigerians will pay more to obtain or renew their vehicle licenses and documentation, beginning June 8, 2025

The Joint Tax Board (JTB) has announced price increases for motor vehicles licences, including tricycles

The new price adjustments are more than a 100% increase, which the JTB said was due to incidental charges

The cost of owning and driving a vehicle will increase substantially in Nigeria as the Joint Tax Board (JTB) has announced major price hikes for motor vehicles and motorcycle licenses nationwide.

The sharp price increases will become effective on June 8, 2025, and will impact all vehicles nationwide.

Full price list by JTB

The board announced in a newspaper publication on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

According to the publication, standard and commercial number plates will cost N30,000 from N18,750.

Fancy number plate owners will pay N400,000 from N200,000, representing a 100% price increase.

Motorcycle owners had their number plates more than doubled from N5,000 to N12,000.

Articulated number plates will now cost N90,000, a massive hike from N30,000.

Out-of-series number plates experienced the highest jump from N50,000 to N150,000.

The report said that Driver’s license fees have also been increased. Drivers will now pay N15,000 for a three-year license, from N10,000, while a five-year license rises from N15,000 to N21,000.

Motorcycle and tricycle owners saw their prices hiked, as the three-year license will rise from N5,000 to N7,00, and the five-year license will rise from N8,000 to N11,000.

JTB explains the reason for the increase

According to the JTB, these price increases are due to the enhanced security features introduced in number plates and driver’s licenses, as well as incidental increases in production costs.

It instructed all government agencies and Motor Vehicle Licensing Authorities to implement the new fees immediately they come into effect.

The JTB asked Nigerians seeking to obtain or renew their documentation to apply via the National Vehicle Identification Authority office, where they will be provided with the new prices.

Imported vehicle prices to rise

The development comes as clearing agents have disclosed that Nigerian vehicle importers may be paying more due to Donald Trump’s plans to impose auto tariffs of around 25% and similar duties on semiconductors and pharmaceutical imports.

Reports disclosed recently that this is the latest in a wave of measures threatening to affect international trade.

Trump had said taxes on cars would come as soon as April 2, 2025, after his cabinet members were due to provide feedback on outlining options for a range of import duties.

Trump had condemned what he termed the unfair treatment of US auto exports in foreign markets.

Mandatory documents, items FRSC checks in your vehicle

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) is empowered by law to carry out routine checks on all vehicles plying major routes in Nigeria.

Section 19 of the FRSC (Establishment) Act 2007 empowers the Commission to stop vehicles and carry out checks to ensure they comply with requirements laid down by the law.

According to the law, “personnel of the commission, who are exposed to high risk in the enforcement of the provisions of this act, shall have same powers, authorities and privileges, including the power to bear arms.”

