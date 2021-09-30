The daughter of slain Akunyili, Chidiogo, has disclosed that she conversed with her father the day before his unfortunate death

Chidiogo revealed that they both spoke about the award he was going to receive on behalf of his late wife the next day

The bereaved daughter showed that her father was a very kind man when he was alive as she posted throwback photos

Late Dora Akunyili’s daughter, Chidiogo, has taken to social media to mourn the death of her father who was killed by unknown gunmen.

In a Facebook post laden with strong emotions, the lady and mother of one revealed that she spoke to her father on Monday, September 27, a day before his life was cut short.

Dora Akunyili’s daughter, Chidiogo, said spoke to her dad before his death. Photo source: Chidiogo Akunyili

Source: Facebook

A grandfather who loved all

She added that during their conversation over the phone, they talked about her late mother and the award that would post-humously be given to her the next day.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The lady stated that her late father even asked about the welfare of his new grandchild, Mmesomma. Among other things they talked about, the man told his daughter how patients he attended to did not have enough to pay for their medical bills.

She shared throwback photos of the late father. Many people have taken to her comment section to sympathise with the family.

See her post below:

May God be with you

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Manuel Wachter said:

"Chidi, please accept my deepest condolences. I'm sending love to you and your family."

Barisi Gazimi said:

"I saw the video of his last moments and I must say, his killers must be judged accordingly. Accept my condolences."

Sola Olojo Attoe said:

"I am so sorry for your loss Chidiogo. May God comfort and strengthen your family, Amen."

Chidiebere Baron-Akpaka said:

"My heart bleeds. May the lord grant his soul eternal rest. Accept my deepest condolences nwannem. The perpetrators of this dastardly act will never know peace."

The Akunyili's family welcome grandchild

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Chidiogo welcomed a child with her husband, Andrew Parr. People sighted the baby when she made a video talking about the new memoir written about her mother.

At a point in the video, the woman put down the book as she picked up the baby to give her a warm embrace.

In the description, the woman said that the month of August was a really blessed one for her and her family.

Source: Legit