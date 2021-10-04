Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun has shared heartwarming images and videos of his grass to grace journey to stardom

The comic act took fans through his early days as an entertainer and how he reached the peak of the profession, selling out shows and winning awards with an adorable family to show off

AY inspired his fans with encouraging words, urging them not to relent in their difficult times, and he has gotten positive reactions from the fans

Popular Nigeran comedian, Ayo Makun has decided to reminisce on the years of his struggles to the years of abundance and triumph.

AY shared an emotional video that contained images from his struggling days as an entertainer to how he mounts big stages, sells out shows, wins awards, and he is still able to raise an adorable family.

AY Comedian shares grass to grace photos and quotes. Credit: @aycomedian

Source: Instagram

A funny-looking younger AY was with Nigerian comedy grandfather Alibaba at the beginning of the video amongst other notable throwbacks.

He penned an emotional note as the caption of the post that reads:

"The most provocative people in the world are the ones who won't settle for average and have triumphed through adversity. We are most inspired by people who have experienced difficulty and never, ever give up. Luck is great, but most of life is hard work. Sometimes the only way out of stress is through it; face struggle to overcome challenges in life."

He further stressed that struggles help in teaching lessons as he wished his numerous fans a successful new week.

See the post below:

Fans reactions

A number of AY's fans have commented and complimented him over the inspirational post.

Legit.ng captured some of their comments, read below:

Iyazboi_comedian:

"Thanks role model."

Blessing_annieeeeeeee:

"Good morning sir...Have a blessed week ahead."

Truesoneze:

"Morning AY. Na man you be."

Mcmbakara:

"My father, thanks for all you do."

Edisibenson:

"Wise words."

Laralicious_20:

"You have come a long way More blessings."

