Breakdown of Estimated Monthly Salaries of Nigerian Navy Ranks

The Nigerian Navy has been recognised as one of the country’s most important security agencies, tasked with safeguarding Nigeria’s waters within 12 nautical miles of the coast.

Just like other armed forces, the Navy is structured into commissioned and non-commissioned officers. Commissioned officers, who are senior leaders, are required to hold a university degree or similar qualification.

Explore Nigerian Navy ranks and pay for commissioned officers in detail. Photo credit: Beecheofttine/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Below is a breakdown of the estimated monthly salaries of Nigerian Navy commissioned officers.

Admiral

The admiral is the highest non-ceremonial rank in the Nigerian Navy. Admirals oversee the overall command, leadership and direction of naval operations both locally and internationally.

• Estimated monthly salary: ₦1,358,595

Vice-Admiral

Vice-admirals, also known as three-star officers, hold key leadership roles. Their responsibilities include strategic planning, resource allocation and decision-making. This rank is equivalent to Lieutenant General in the Army and Air Vice Marshal in the Air Force.

• Estimated monthly salary: ₦1,113,602

Rear Admiral

Rear admirals, otherwise referred to as two-star officers, are the most junior “Admiralty” officers. They command naval formations and fleets and are sometimes called flag officers.

• Estimated monthly salary: ₦1,003,245

Commodore

Commodores are equivalent to brigadiers in the Army. They command naval task groups and contribute to strategic planning and policy development.

• Estimated monthly salary: ₦615,488

Captain

Captains are in charge of the largest ships at sea. They are responsible for operational planning and coordination within the Navy.

• Estimated monthly salary: ₦309,654

Commander

Commanders, equivalent to lieutenant colonels in the Army, lead smaller ships. They are tasked with planning and executing naval operations.

• Estimated monthly salary: ₦281,673

Lieutenant Commander

Lieutenant commanders act as deputies to commanders. They hold leadership positions on larger ships and they are responsible for training personnel and handling administrative duties.

• Estimated monthly salary: ₦230,652

Lieutenant

Lieutenants, equivalent to captains in the Army, command small vessels. They often took on specialised roles such as navigation or engineering.

• Estimated monthly salary: ₦195,685

Sub Lieutenant

Sub lieutenants are assigned to ship or shore-based duties, often serving as watch or divisional officers. This rank is equivalent to a lieutenant in the Army.

• Estimated monthly salary: ₦150,625

Mid-Shipman

Mid-shipmen hold the lowest rank among commissioned officers. They are entry-level officers undergoing basic naval operations and leadership training.

• Estimated monthly salary: ₦118,835

