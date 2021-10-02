A deaf US man is suing police officers after being violently pinned to the ground and jailed for failing to comply with police commands

Brady Mistic is completely deaf and does not read lips, he claims police acted rashly after he attempted to communicate these facts

The Colorado police department has defended its officers, saying the police acted appropriately given the circumstances

A deaf man in Colorado, USA is suing state police after alleging he was slammed to the ground by the cops.

Law enforcement had followed Brady Mistic to a nearby parking lot after allegedly failing to yield at a stoplight.

Brady Mistic is suing police after being jailed and tasered. The deaf man says he did not hear police commands. Image: USRealityCheck

Source: UGC

In his lawsuit, Mistic, however, claims the two police officers wrongly interpreted his attempts to communicate and "rashly attacked" him, BBC News reports.

Being completely deaf in both ears and even less proficient as a lip-reader, the young man had no idea what was being said to him. He therefore could not comply with the officers demands.

Mistic's attorney says the young man communicates only using American Sign Language and had been trying to mouth this information to officers before being tasered and pinned to the ground, Huffington Post reports.

He was then jailed for four months after the incident. The charges against the poor man were eventually dismissed, and he was released.

The Colorado police department, however, says they believe officers acted fully within their rights.

Source: Legit.ng