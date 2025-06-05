Pope Leo has taken a different, more deliberative approach compared to his predecessor, Pope Francis, focusing on careful decision-making and reflection rather than rushing into changes

In his first month as pope, Pope Leo has adopted a notably different style compared to his predecessor, Pope Francis.

The 69-year-old former Cardinal Robert Prevost, the first U.S. pope in history, has led around two dozen public events since his election on May 8, but has yet to make significant appointments, announce foreign trips, or reveal where he will live in the Vatican.

Pope Leo is leading with a new style, diverging from the methods used by the late Pope Francis in the Vatican.

This contrast marks a sharp departure from Francis, who, within his first month of papacy, made major decisions including: announcing his residence outside the Apostolic Palace; appointing a new Archbishop for Buenos Aires; and creating a formal advisory group of cardinals.

Pope Leo adopts deliberative approach

Pope Leo's leadership approach has been described as slow and thoughtful, with a focus on listening before making decisions.

Rev. Mark Francis, a long-time friend of the pope, explained that Leo is not inclined to rush into decisions and prefers to take time to reflect.

"Leo is taking his time,. While he is going to continue in the path indicated by Pope Francis, his disposition is very different," Rev. Francis said.

The new pope, though aligned with many of Francis' core ideals, particularly regarding peace in conflict zones like Gaza and Ukraine, is methodical in his approach to addressing the Catholic Church's challenges.

These challenges include the Vatican's budget shortfall and doctrinal debates on issues such as LGBT inclusion and the possibility of women's ordination.

Pope Leo listens & seeks different viewpoints before making decisions

Pope Leo's leadership style places a strong emphasis on listening carefully and considering various viewpoints before acting. Rev. Anthony Pizzo, who has known the pope since their university days, described Leo's thought process as one of cautious deliberation.

"When you first come into leadership, listen well, get to know your constituency... to make a well-informed decision," Pizzo said.

Leo's careful approach contrasts with Francis' more spontaneous and sometimes unorthodox responses to questions and situations.

The new pope has kept a more reserved profile, sticking to prepared texts in his first month, and avoiding the freewheeling press conferences that characterised Francis' papacy.

Budget concerns and the future of Vatican leadership

One of the significant challenges facing Pope Leo is the Vatican's ongoing budget crisis, which has raised tensions within the Church.

The Vatican is dealing with a reported 83-million-euro shortfall, a situation that was under scrutiny during Francis' papacy.

In addition to this financial issue, Leo will also have to address the growing pension fund gap, which is currently estimated to be around 631 million euros.

Despite these financial hurdles, Pope Leo has yet to address the budget concerns publicly. However, he has taken steps to meet with senior Vatican officials one-on-one, indicating a more private and measured approach to understanding the full scope of the Vatican’s challenges.

Leo likely to adopt a more traditional living arrangement

Pope Leo's leadership marks a departure from the way the late Pope Francis managed the Vatican.

While Pope Leo has not yet confirmed where he will live, sources suggest that he will move into the official papal apartments in the Apostolic Palace, overlooking St. Peter’s Square. This is a stark contrast to Francis, who chose to live in a Vatican hotel, rejecting the grand papal residence.

The apartments, which have been vacant since 2013, will require several months of renovation before Leo can take up residence, according to sources familiar with the matter, Reuters reported.

Pope Leo’s first international trip and future plans

Pope Leo’s first international trip is likely to be to Turkey in late November to celebrate the 1,700th anniversary of an early Church council with Patriarch Bartholomew.

This trip had originally been planned by Pope Francis but is now expected to be a part of Leo's first papal engagements abroad.

Unlike his predecessor, who was known for his off-the-cuff remarks, Leo is expected to be more cautious with his responses, particularly during public interactions with the media.

Rev. Francis noted,

"He won’t be shooting from the hip like Francis did while speaking with journalists."

Pope Leo’s cautious and measured leadership style is already making a mark, as the Vatican enters a new era under his guidance.

The coming months will reveal how his deliberative approach will shape the future of the Catholic Church, US News reported.

Pope Leo makes key appointment after election as pontiff

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Pope Leo XIV has appointed Sister Tiziana Merletti, former Superior General of the Franciscan Sisters of the Poor, as Secretary of the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life.

The Dicastery is responsible for overseeing religious orders, congregations, and secular institutes within the Catholic Church.

