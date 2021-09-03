John Chinedu, a 19-year-old student, recently accused JAMB of changing his UTME result and dragged the examination body to court

However, JAMB has reportedly opened its server to prove Chinedu claim about the alleged changing of result is false

Accused of manipulation and forgery, the 19-year-old has been handed to the police for investigation

FCT, Abuja - John Chinedu, a 19-year-old student who sued the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for allegedly changing his UTME result has been handed to the police for alleged result manipulation and forgery.

According to BBC News Pidgin, Chinedu through his lawyer Akaiwe Ikeazor sued JAMB for one billion Naira.

He claimed the examination body changed his result for 2019, 2020 and 2021.

However, after reportedly giving Chinedu plenty of opportunities to confess, JAMB registrar Professor Ishaq Oloyede, opened the examination body's server to prove that the student manipulated the result.

It was gathered that his original UTME score is 265 while he allegedly forged it and changed it to 380.

He was handed to the police for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Results manipulation and forgery is a criminal offence.

JAMB cancels national cut-off mark, announces points for 2021 admissions

Meanwhile, JAMB has adopted minimum cut-off marks sent by tertiary institutions for admission into universities across the country for the 2021/2022 academic session.

The examination body made the disclosure in an announcement by its registrar, Prof. Oloyede in Abuja on Tuesday, August 31.

Oloyede while displaying the minimum cut off marks also announced that universities are not allowed to go below 120 and polytechnics and colleges of education, 100 for admission.

2021 UTME: JAMB identifies what caused its revenue to drop to N5.8bn

In another report, JAMB recorded lower revenue from the sale of forms for the 2021 UTME and the Direct Entry (DE).

The introduction of the use of the National Identification Number (NIN) for registration has been identified as the factor responsible for the drop in revenue.

JAMB's spokesman, Dr Fabian Benjamin disclosed this, saying candidates between 1.3 million and 1.4 million registered for the exam this year. It was gathered that the introduction of NIN made it impossible for some prospective candidates to register which equally led to the reduction in the number of registered candidates and the proceeds generated.

