The family of a herdsman in Kwara state have been thrown into mourning following the death of one Ibrahim

The gunmen whose whereabouts remain unknown stormed the premises of the cattle rearer and hacked him to death

According to the report, the victim's brother had also lost his life early in 2021, at the same address

Unknown gunmen have struck again Kwara, this time, killing a herder. The herder identified simply as Ibrahim was hacked to death during an attack on Thursday, September 30.

A statement has been released by the spokesperson of Kwara command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Babawale Afolabi, confirming the sad incident.

NSCDC has confirmed the killing of a herdsman in Kwara. Photo credit: Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps

Source: Facebook

Afolabi disclosed that the gunmen stormed the premises of the herdsman and left him in the pool of his blood, TheCable reports.

Part of the statement read:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“The report of the deceased was brought to our office on Friday, through our divisional officer in Oro Ago, Officer Najimu Lawal.

“This Fulani herdsman, simply known as Ibrahim or lbro, was attacked and hacked to death by the assailants.”

Hunt for assailants begins

A manhunt has been launched for the perpetrators of the act who are still at large. When caught, they would be prosecuted after investigation, according to the spokesman, Premium Times reports.

Afolabi further disclosed that the deceased’s brother had lost his life early in 2021, at the same address where the victim met his death.

Gunmen kill late Dora Akunyili’s husband

This is coming a few days after the husband to late former information minister, Prof. Dora Akunyili, Dr. Chike Akunyili, was murdered by gunmen.

The deceased had travelled to Anambra state from Enugu to receive a posthumous award for his late wife, Prof Dora.

Unfortunately, he did not make it back as his life was cut short.

Obiano places N20m bounty on killers of Chike Akunyili, others

In a related report, Governor Willie Obiano has announced N20 million reward for anyone who has useful information that can lead to the arrest of those behind the gruesome murder of Akunyili and other heinous attacks in Anambra state.

The Anambra governor made this known in his address posted on Facebook on Wednesday, September 29.

Obiano lamented that some armed persons have unleashed terror with sporadic attacks on innocent citizens in various parts of the state in the past few days.

Source: Legit.ng