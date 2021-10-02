President Muhamadu Buhari's Independence Day speech on October 1 has been trailed by criticisms from different quarters

Pan Niger Delta Forum said the broadcast was not a reflection of the mood and situation of the country

Afenifere picked holes in the Nigerian leader’s claim that a lot has been achieved in the last six years

The Yoruba socio-political organisation said things are worse now as at the time President Buhari assumed office in 2015, a bag of rice was around N7,000 but is almost N30,000 today

A number of Nigerians have condemned the Independence Day broadcast of President Muhammadu Buhari. Among groups who faulted the president's speech were the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere.

PANDEF's spokesman, Ken Robinson, described the broadcast as the worst Independence Day speech in Nigeria’s history, The Guardian reports.

In a statement on Friday, October 1, in Port Harcourt, Robinson said the speech was full of wishful thinking as it did not convey the mood of the country.

President Buhari participated at the 61st Independence Anniversary ceremony in Abuja

He stated:

“The speech was indifferent to the mood of the country; the growing disaffections, dissensions and disillusions, arising from the actions and inactions of the government. Rather, it’s full of hallucinations and wishful thinking, perhaps, based on what might be pleasing to the President, and not the citizens."

According to him, the Buhari-led government always finds a way to offend the sensibilities of citizens. He said with them it is always someone else's fault as they either make excuses or play the blame game.

Always playing the blame game

Robinson could not help but wonder how the government would blame middlemen for the increase in food prices.

He lamented that there was no mention of the killer herdsmen, bandits and insurgents who are destroying farms and killing farmers, insinuating that they are "untouchables".

PANDEF's spokesman said it was odd that the government claimed to be winning the fight against insecurity.

“So what “fight against insecurity” is the government winning? Is it the fight against Sunday Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu? That explains why they easily can declare to have identified sponsors of Igboho and Kanu but remain silent on sponsors of the insurgents, bandits and killer herders, who are the true enemies of the country. It’s a shame.”

Afenifere criticises Buhari's speech

On its part, Afenifere stated that President Buhari’s Independence Day speech further showed that there was a disconnection between the government and the people they govern.

The group added that the speech further showed that the Nigerian leader was not in touch with reality, The Nation reports.

This was contained in a statement signed by its spokesman, Comrade Jare Ajayi.

Picking holes in the Nigerian leader's speech, Afenifere stated:

“As at the time President Buhari assumed office in 2015, a bag of rice was around N7,000 while a US dollar exchanged for about N180 even in the black market.

“Today, a bag of rice is almost N30,000 while a dollar exchanges for nearly N600. The situation was so bad that Nigeria has been declared as the world capital of poverty.

“What is the justification therefore for the President’s claim that the lot of the poor in the country is better under his administration than it was under the previous administration?”

Takeaways from Buhari's speech

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier highlighted some key points from the president's speech.

On COVID-19, the Nigerian leader spoke on the need to ensure that the government explores all available options to ensure Nigerians have free access to safe and effective vaccines.

On insecurity, Buhari in his speech noted that gallant men and women of the military and security agencies have made tremendous progress.

According to the president, his administration would dialogue concerning solutions to address legitimate grievances.

