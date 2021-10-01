As Nigeria celebrates its 61st year Independence Anniversary, President Muhammadu Buhari addressed Nigerians in a nationwide broadcast in the early hours of Friday, October 1.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, October 1, addressed Nigerians in a nationwide broadcast. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

1. COVID-19

The Nigerian leader highlighted the need to ensure that the government explores all available options to ensure Nigerians have free access to safe and effective vaccines.

Through efforts led by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency at least five million vaccine doses have been administered to Nigerians.

2. Insecurity

President Buhari in the speech noted the resurgence of insecurity in certain parts of the country.

According to him, gallant men and women of the military and security agencies have made tremendous progress in addressing these new security challenges ​in the last four months.

While the presdient has approved for the Nigerian Police Force to recruit 10,000 police officers annually over the next six years, the Nigerian Armed Forces have recruited over 17,000 personnel across all ranks towards the fight against banditry.

3. Agitation for Nigeria's breakup

The presidnt maintained that his administration would dialogue concerning solutions to address legitimate grievances.

He added that the government is ready to take decisive actions against secessionist agitators and their sponsors who threaten national security.

According to him, ongoing investigations have revealed certain high-profile financiers behind these individuals including a serving member of the national assembly.

4. Twitter suspension

Buhari directed that the suspension on the opertaion on the social media platform be lifted but only if the conditions are met to allow our citizens continue the use of the platform for business and positive engagements.

5. Increase in N-Power beneficiaries

Followin the positive impact of our Social Investment Programs, the number of N-Power program beneficiaries has been increased from 500,000 to 1,000,000.

6. School Feeding Programme

So far, the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme is currently being implemented in 35 States of the Federation and the FCT.

Over 103,000 women have been engaged and empowered as cooks under the programme, while about 10 million pupils are being fed across public primary schools in the country.

7. Achievements of current administrtaion

A lot has been achieved in the last six years on many fronts: in infrastructure, social care, governance, Nigeria’s image and influence in Africa and the international community.

Nigerians react as President Buhari calls for unity as the country clocks 61

Meanwhile, many Nigerians have taken to social media to react to Buhari's call for unity in the country.

While many people blamed him for the current state of unity in the country which is at its lowest point, others praised him for doing a good job to bring the country together.

Some people in the southeast and southwest have been agitating for the breakup of the country over what they described as unfair treatment from the the north and the terrible economic situation facing the people.

