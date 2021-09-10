A video of a young Nigerian lady getting married to a white man, believed to be a client of her boyfriend, has created a buzz online

The lady changed the game of her boyfriend who is a fraudster as she and the white man fell in love and wedded at the Ikoyi registry

Adorable photos and videos of the couple have gone viral on social media and Nigerians shared their thoughts on the development

A young Nigerian lady has caused quite a stir on social media after getting married to the white man her fraudster boyfriend asked her to speak to on his behalf.

The unidentified boyfriend wanted to scam the white man and he needed someone to speak with him on the phone.

The white man came to Nigeria to wed the young lady after they fell in love with each other. Photo credit: @ijeomadaisy, @saintavenue_ent1

According to @ijeomadaisy on Instagram, the lady and the white man fell in love and the latter came to Nigeria to marry her at the Ikoyi registry.

Sharing a photo and video of the couple, @ijeomadaisy wrote:

"A yahoo boy asked his girlfriend to speak to the client he wanted to scam. The lady and the client fell in love. Client came to Naija to marry her at Ikoyi registry."

The white man and the love of his life could be seen posing for a photo at the Ikoyi registry after they were legally joined together.

A video of the couple was also shared on Instagram and many people shared their thoughts on the development.

Also taking to social media to share the news, @saintavenue_ent1 posted more adorable photos of the couple on Instagram.

Social media reacts

Many Nigerians on Instagram soon flooded the comment section of @ijeomadaisy's post to share their thoughts and Legit.ng selected a few of the comments.

@bitcoin_chief said:

"Win win for all."

@ijayykay wrote:

"So the yahoo boy was her destiny helper?"

@thrift__0clock said:

"Smart girl, she secured a feature for her self. MY their union last forever."

@_lily_among_thorns_ commented:

"In other words; her boyfriend led her to her husband. Look at God!"

@chiblue0202 said:

"The love and marriage may still be a scam."

Nigerian lady marries oyinbo lover in cute traditional wedding ceremony

Legit.ng previously reported that the traditional wedding between a Nigerian lady, Ireti, and her 'oyinbo' lover, Jesse, received much love on social media.

In the photos shared by Naija Wedding on Facebook, the man and his wife were dressed in Yoruba attires as Jesse wore what is popularly called agbada.

People said that their wedding's photography is a hallmark of beauty and elegance as messages of congratulations poured in for the couple.

